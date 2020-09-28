First Responders: Hannah Gardner

MARTIN, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest First Responders we travel to the Martin Volunteer Fire Department to meet Hannah Gardner.

Gardner works EMR for the Martin volunteer fire department.

“It was just something I thought would be interested, so I thought I would try it out,” Gardner explained.

She’s from right here in the community of Martin. Her family is heavily involved in every aspect of emergency services. Whether it be EMS, fire fighter or working at the hospitals.

“My dad and brother are a part of Martin. My cousins all work for Rush or Andersons as RNs. My grandfather worked at the hospital. Several people were nurses or doctors,” Gardner said.

It seems as though Gardner was destined to do what she’s doing and that’s helping others. She said that she greatly values a first responder’s ability to care for others no matter what the situation is.

“You always want to be happy with what you do. You never would have thought you would want to do something like this, but once you get into it you can’t stop. It’s a feeling that you can’t get if you’re doing something else. It’s a feeling you can’t describe,” Gardner said.

Although she is uncertain about what the future holds, there will always be some aspect of emergency services in her life.

“I do know that whatever I decided that I will still be a part of Martin and give back to my community,” Gardner said.

