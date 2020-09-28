Advertisement

Gov. Tate Reeves at White House as Trump administration vows to send millions of rapid tests across the country

Governor Tate Reeves (R-MS) reacts to the White House's announcement of the deployment of rapid tests to all 50 states
Governor Tate Reeves (R-MS) reacts to the White House's announcement of the deployment of rapid tests to all 50 states
By Peter Zampa and Tyler S. Smith
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Gov. Tate Reeves (R-MS) met with White House officials Monday as the Trump administration announced it will be spreading 100 million rapid point-of-care tests across all 50 states. The White House says it will be up to states to decide which communities get these tests. The administration says many states have indicated they will use these tests in schools as the push continues for in-person learning in the middle of the pandemic.

The move to vastly expand U.S. testing comes as confirmed new COVID-19 cases remain elevated at more than 40,000 per day and experts warn of a likely surge in infections during the colder months ahead. It also comes just five weeks before the November election, with Trump facing continued criticism for his handling of the crisis.

The tests will go out to states based on their population and can be used as governors see fit, but the administration encourages states to place a priority on schools.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

