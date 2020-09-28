Graveside services for James “Jimmy” L. Sistrunk, 78, of Collinsville, will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Hester Cemetery in Neshoba County. Bro. Jeff Hancock will be officiating. Mr. Sistrunk died Friday, September 25, 2020 at Bedford Care Center of Marion. Stephens Funeral Home is honored to handle his services.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Faye Sistrunk; his children Jake Sistrunk (Linda) and Ramona Moll (Jerry); grandchildren Jonathon Griffin, Caleb Griffin, Brandon Sistrunk, Carley Sistrunk, Lily Moll and Katie Moll.

He was preceded in death by his parents Crongie and Margarite Sistrunk and 6 brothers and sisters.

Mr. Sistrunk was a member of Crossview Church in Collinsville. Jimmy loved working in his yard and gardening and always planted a huge turnip garden for all his friends to enjoy. He cut his grass so much that folks would pass by and say he was just cutting air.

