Kidnapping, assault suspect turns himself in

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The search for kidnapping suspect Terence Desmond Brown. 31, is over. Authorities say he turned himself in Monday.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie says Brown is suspected of breaking into two homes in the Martin community last Thursday afternoon.

At one of the homes, investigators said, Brown held a woman against her will and assaulted her.

“Thanks to the community for providing us with information. We do put out a request for anyone in that area that may have video. We did have some video shared with us that will assist us in our prosecution,” Sollie said.

Brown is charged with two counts of burglary, one count of sexual battery and one count of kidnapping. His bond is $240,000.

