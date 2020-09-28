Advertisement

Lawmakers preview first presidential debate

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden face off in the first of three presidential debates Tuesday night
The first presidential debate will kick off at 9 p.m EST Tuesday.
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Donald Trump and the former Vice President Joe Biden will meet in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday for the first presidential debate of the 2020 election season.

This year’s debates will look different than in the past due to COVID-19. This debate was originally scheduled to take place at the University of Notre Dame, but moved due to coronavirus concerns. Chris Wallace, from “Fox News Sunday," will be the only moderator, and the crowd size at Case Western Reserve University will be limited.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with lawmakers ahead of the debate. You can watch their interviews below.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS)

