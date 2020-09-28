Advertisement

MFD responds to afternoon fire

6th Ave. house fire
6th Ave. house fire(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fire crews were called to a home just after 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The home on 6th Avenue near B Street was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Smoke could be seen for miles around. Firefighters were working in heavy rain and a late afternoon thunderstorm to put the fire out.

It’s unclear exactly how the fire started. The cause is currently under investigation.

