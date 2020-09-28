Advertisement

Monday storms lead to cooler temperatures for the rest of the week

Monday Cold Front
Monday Cold Front(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:27 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Temperatures are mainly in the mid-60s to begin our Monday. Patchy fog is possible in spots through about 9 o’clock this morning. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s by the early afternoon, but then a cold front will quickly drop temperatures heading into the late afternoon and early evening. The cold front will also bring rain and storms, mainly during the afternoon hours.

An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out this afternoon. The threat with these stronger storms will be the chance of a 60 mph straight-line wind gust. There is no tornado nor large hail threat with these storms. Showers will continue into the overnight hours, mainly before midnight. Temperatures will fall in the upper-50s by Tuesday morning.

A lingering shower will be possible on Tuesday, but most of us will remain dry. High temperatures on our Tuesday will only be in the low-70s. Morning lows by Wednesday will be around 50 degrees. So that means some of us north of I-20 may see temperatures down into the upper-40s! We’ll see lots of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-70s and low-80s, respectively.

A dry cold front will push across the area Thursday night, and this will lead to cooler conditions for Friday and Saturday. Morning lows on Friday will be in the low-50s, with afternoon highs in the low-70s. Saturday will be the coolest day of the next seven. Temperatures by Saturday morning will drop into the upper-40s across the entire area! Highs will only be in the low-70s, but we’ll mostly sunny skies on Saturday. We’ll be a bit warmer for Sunday with highs in the upper-70s.

