Funeral services for Mr. Billy Allen will begin at 12:00 p.m., Monday, September 28, 2020 at Collinsville First Baptist Church with the Reverends Dr. Wade Ricks, Dr. David Sellers, and Hal Bates officiating. Interment will follow at First Baptist Collinsville Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Allen, 81, of Collinsville, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Allen retired as a Command Chief Master Sergeant in the Air National Guard at Key Field Meridian. He was a lifelong member of Collinsville First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and many various roles through the years. He was also active in the Collinsville Community Development Club.

Mr. Billy is survived by his wife, Vistan Allen and son, Philip Allen (Jane). One daughter, Gina Allen (Charlie Lundy). Grandchildren, Drew Allen, Joshua Allen, Sarah Allen, Chisolm Allenlundy, Isaiah “Ziggy” Allenlundy as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edna Nicholson and Philip Nicholson.

The family request memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.

Pallbearers will be Drew Allen, Joshua Allen, Chisolm Allenlundy, Isaiah “Ziggy” Allenlundy, Sarah Allen, Kent Joyner, and Paul Joyner. Honorable Pallbearers will be Bobby Brown, Joe Williams, Ricky McKay, Willie Hudnall, Billy Neighbors, Jack Cook, and Jimmy Rowell.

The Allen family will receive guests from 10:00 until 11:45 prior to funeral rites at the church.

