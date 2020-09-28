Mr. Charlie Gray Busler, age 70, of Meridian Mississippi, departed this Earth to walk with the Divine Artist on September 24th, 2020.

As a deep-rooted resident of Meridian, Mr. Busler filled the world with light and beauty as a renowned painter. Beyond his lifelong vocation as an artist, Charlie bettered his community through over 30 years' service with the Mississippi Department of Health.

A devoted disciple of Christ, Charlie joyfully shared his gifts and love of both music and biblical study with his church family at First Christian Church, Meridian, for over 30 years.

Charlie is survived by his cherished wife of more than 40 years, Sharon Busler; beloved daughter Rachel (Seth) Misenar, and adored grandchildren Jude, Hazel, and Shepherd Misenar, Charlie sowed love and beauty wherever he walked.

Memorial services for Charlie Gray Busler will begin at 11:00 am Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at First Christian Church of Meridian, with Dr. Mark Benson officiating. The Family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 10:45 am prior to memorial services. Private interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, where Charlie will be laid to rest with his family, who preceded him in death; infant son Jared; father Willis Busler, mother Mary Busler, and grandmother Ella Mae Jay.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

The family request memorials be made to First Christian Church, Meridian in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com .

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721