Graveside services for Mrs. Gertruline D. Rush will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Elder Maurice Lee officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Rush, 101, of Meridian, who died Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence. Her viewing will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

