Relief home to potentially draw COVID patients to Meridian neighborhood

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - COVID-19 patients could use a house near 34th Street and 40th Avenue as a COVID-19 quarantine and recovery location.

Wells Fargo donated the house to the Meridian Housing Authority and requested that MHA allow the home to serve as a resource for needy families.

MHA Executive Director Ron Turner said the home will be used as a voucher home in the future, but the agency plans to possibly convert the three-bedroom house as a COVID-19 recovery center soon.

“You would be able to comfortably self-quarantine at least about six individuals in that unit,” said Turner. “We’re pretty excited to be able to contribute to the benefit of our employees and our residents regarding whichever program we place this house up under.”

Repairs to the house are almost completed. The property would only be used by MHA residents and employees impacted by the coronavirus.

People who live near the property are concerned.

“We’re not unsympathetic to COVID patients at all. It’s just that they would be better suited to be in another area, other than a residential area, not only for our benefit but for theirs,” said Brianne Stokes.

Turner said residents who quarantine inside the house would not create a neighborhood public health hazard.

“Any concerns would be any regular concerns that anybody would have anywhere in the county or in the city,” said Turner.

Turner says the MHA will make a final decision on what the house will be used for when renovations are finished.

