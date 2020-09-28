Advertisement

Relief home to potentially draw COVID patients to Meridian neighborhood

COVID-19 patients could use a house near 34th Street and 40th Avenue as a COVID-19 quarantine and recovery location.
COVID-19 patients could use a house near 34th Street and 40th Avenue as a COVID-19 quarantine and recovery location.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - COVID-19 patients could use a house near 34th Street and 40th Avenue as a COVID-19 quarantine and recovery location.

Wells Fargo donated the house to the Meridian Housing Authority and requested that MHA allow the home to serve as a resource for needy families.

MHA Executive Director Ron Turner said the home will be used as a voucher home in the future, but the agency plans to possibly convert the three-bedroom house as a COVID-19 recovery center soon.

“You would be able to comfortably self-quarantine at least about six individuals in that unit,” said Turner. “We’re pretty excited to be able to contribute to the benefit of our employees and our residents regarding whichever program we place this house up under.”

Repairs to the house are almost completed. The property would only be used by MHA residents and employees impacted by the coronavirus.

People who live near the property are concerned.

“We’re not unsympathetic to COVID patients at all. It’s just that they would be better suited to be in another area, other than a residential area, not only for our benefit but for theirs,” said Brianne Stokes.

Turner said residents who quarantine inside the house would not create a neighborhood public health hazard.

“Any concerns would be any regular concerns that anybody would have anywhere in the county or in the city,” said Turner.

Turner says the MHA will make a final decision on what the house will be used for when renovations are finished.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Couple scammed on routine visit to the doctor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
Mike Pickett and his wife Belinda were scammed after going to a doctor's appointment in Meridian.

News

MFD responds to afternoon fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fire crews were called to a home just after 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

News

Kidnapping, assault suspect turns himself in

Updated: 3 hours ago
The search for kidnapping suspect Terence Desmond Brown. 31, is over. Authorities say he turned himself in Monday.

Local

EMCF inmates dies at Jackson hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Otis C. Taylor, 51, had been incarcerated at East Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Latest News

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,500 people have died from COVID-19 as over 152K test positive and more than 64K recover

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The state of Alabama says 2,364 deaths are confirmed due to coronavirus, while 137 are probable.

News

All high school students return to Lauderdale County schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The Lauderdale County School District’s ‘Rising Tide Learning Plan’ now has all students back in the classroom.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

National

CDC, doctors suggest other ways to celebrate Halloween in pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Bethany Davis
The National Retail Federation says an estimated 148 million Americans will participate in Halloween-related activities this year.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 190 new cases, 2 deaths reported by MSDH

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 190 new cases and 2 new deaths Monday.

News

Tuscaloosa mayor reacts to viral photos of large bar crowds

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ugochi Iloka
Many complained online about attendees not wearing masks or social distancing inside the bar.