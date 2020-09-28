Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old Bennie C. Jackson of Jackson.

He is a Black male, 5′ 8″, 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Jackson was last seen walking in the 4700 block of Darius Drive in Hinds County Wednesday, Sept. 23, at about 2 p.m.

His family says Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Please report sightings or information about Jackson to the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

