Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

Bennie C. Jackson, 62, of Hinds County, Miss., the subject of a Silver Alert issued Sept. 27, 2020.
Bennie C. Jackson, 62, of Hinds County, Miss., the subject of a Silver Alert issued Sept. 27, 2020.(Miss. Dept. of Public Safety)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old Bennie C. Jackson of Jackson.

He is a Black male, 5′ 8″, 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Jackson was last seen walking in the 4700 block of Darius Drive in Hinds County Wednesday, Sept. 23, at about 2 p.m.

His family says Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Please report sightings or information about Jackson to the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

