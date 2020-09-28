Advertisement

State Games Pumpkin Run is being revamped

By Travis Pettis
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The State Games Pumpkin Run will be held on October 17 at Bonita Lakes.

There will be the usual 5k run and mini one-mile fun run for the kids.

Along with giving out awards for the winners of the race, they will also be giving out awards to the best costumes.

This year will be a little different than most. The State Games partnered with Walmart and Sun South John Deere.

Walmart will be providing pumpkins to all the kids participating and Sun South John Deere will be giving out hayrides.

To signup for the pumpkin run go to https://stategamesofms.org/sports/special-events/boo-run/.

Latest News

Sports

Pumpkin Run

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pumpkin Run

Sports

No. 2 Crimson Tide rolls on offense to 38-19 win over Mizzou

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By DAVE SKRETTA
Alabama defeats Missouri 38-19

Sports

Carroll, Tulane run for 7 TDs, beat Southern Miss 66-24

Updated: 13 hours ago
Green Wave beat Southern Miss 66-24

Sports

Ole Miss falls to No. 5 Florida 51-35 in Kiffin’s debut

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By CHRIS BURROWS
No. 5 Florida spoiled the head coaching debut of Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin with a 51-35 victory

Latest News

Sports

Costello’s 623 yards lead Miss. St. past No. 6 LSU, 44-34

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By BRETT MARTEL
Miss. St. upsets No. 6 LSU, 44-34

Sports

Trainer’s Table: Robbie McKee

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT
|
By Ellie French
McKee serves as West Lauderdale's primary athletic trainer

Regional

SEC football returns with changes

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT
|
By Courtney Ann Jackson
SEC football is coming back but it won't look or feel quite the same.

Sports

Inside the Playbook: Newton squeaks out win over Hazlehurst

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:28 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
The Tigers improve to 3-0 on the season

Sports

Northeast Lauderdale High School honors Corey Moss

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT
|
By Travis Pettis
Northeast Lauderdale High School honors Corey Moss.

Sports

2020 UWA Rodeo Showdown continues Friday and Saturday

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT
The University of West Alabama's annual "Rodeo Showdown" kicked off Thursday with night one of competition