State Games Pumpkin Run is being revamped

The State Games Pumpkin Run will be held on October 17 at Bonita Lakes.

There will be the usual 5k run and mini one-mile fun run for the kids.

Along with giving out awards for the winners of the race, they will also be giving out awards to the best costumes.

This year will be a little different than most. The State Games partnered with Walmart and Sun South John Deere.

Walmart will be providing pumpkins to all the kids participating and Sun South John Deere will be giving out hayrides.

To signup for the pumpkin run go to https://stategamesofms.org/sports/special-events/boo-run/.