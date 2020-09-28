A memorial gathering for Thomas “Tommy” Langdon will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Tommy Langdon, age 64, of Meridian passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Tommy was born in Georgia on October 30, 1955. He was a camper salesman in recent years and also sold cars earlier in his life. He was a guitar picking, Harley-Davidson riding, living-life to the fullest, always happy man.

Tommy is survived by his children, Ashley Langdon and Justin Langdon; and his granddaughters, Bayleigh and McKinley Rowell.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with Music Unites (musicunites.org).

