Advertisement

Thomas “Tommy” Langdon

Thomas “Tommy” Langdon
Thomas "Tommy" Langdon
Thomas "Tommy" Langdon(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A memorial gathering for Thomas “Tommy” Langdon will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Tommy Langdon, age 64, of Meridian passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Tommy was born in Georgia on October 30, 1955.  He was a camper salesman in recent years and also sold cars earlier in his life.  He was a guitar picking, Harley-Davidson riding, living-life to the fullest, always happy man.

Tommy is survived by his children, Ashley Langdon and Justin Langdon; and his granddaughters, Bayleigh and McKinley Rowell.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with Music Unites (musicunites.org).

Online condolences may be shared at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Mrs. Mrs. Elise Leach

Updated: moments ago
|
By Letisha Young
Elise Leach

Obits

Mr. Corey J. Moss

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Corey J. Moss

Obits

Mr. Robert A. Smith

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Robert A. Smith

Obits

Mrs. Debra R. Edmonds

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Debra R. Edmonds

Obits

Mrs. Doris Brown

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Doris Brown

Latest News

Obits

Ellen Odom Rogers

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Ellen Odom Rogers

Obits

Mr. Charlie Gray Busler

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Charlie Gray Busler

Obits

James “Jimmy” L. Sistrunk

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
James “Jimmy” L. Sistrunk

Obits

Mr. Billy Allen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Billy Allen

News

First Responders: Hannah Gardner

Updated: 20 hours ago
In our latest First Responders we travel to the Martin Volunteer Fire Department to meet Hannah Gardner.