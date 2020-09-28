Tuscaloosa mayor reacts to viral photos of large bar crowds

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - There are strong reactions on social media after pictures from inside a bar in Tuscaloosa circulated over the weekend. Many complained online about attendees not wearing masks or social distancing inside the bar.

Mayor Walt Maddox stated there would be more police enforcement of the face covering ordinance in downtown Tuscaloosa after there were big crowds reported at one popular bar known for its small concert venue.

The people shown in pictures displayed were not 6 feet apart. In fact, they were seen hugging each other. No one in the pictures were seen wearing any kind of mask either.

The photos were taken inside Rhythm and Brews during The Velcro Pygmies' live performance. They were originally posted on Facebook but were deleted after going viral.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox even acknowledged the pictures in a tweet saying, “There were reports showing several bars the downtown university corridor exceeding occupancy limits. Please help us to keep moving forward and not backwards in the fight against COVID-19.”

Maddox also said there were more police out issuing tickets to those violating the ordinance and occupancy limit guidelines. WBRC reached out to the city to get the number of citations handed out this weekend but the station did not immediately get a response.

