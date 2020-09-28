We could be cool enough for jackets for the first time since May

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s time to dig out jackets for the kids for tomorrow morning. The day won’t be all-day jacket weather, but the chill in the morning will get your attention.

A cold front brought showers and heavy storms this afternoon. The storms will move on, and even lingering showers will gradually fade to an end. A blustery wind will carry cooler air into Mississippi and Alabama. Temperatures at 4 PM Monday were already 15-25 degrees cooler than 4 PM Sunday.

This Evening & Overnight

Lingering showers will fade to an end by 7 PM. We will stay cloudy as the wind picks up. We will cool to near 60 by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy. The low temperature by morning will be near 55 degrees.

Tuesday

A stray shower is possible on the way out the door Tuesday morning. Clouds will quickly clear, and the day will become sunny. The high temperature will be near 72 degrees. So it’s a morning for jackets, but you won’t need jackets all day.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday morning will start with upper 40s. That’s as cold as this cool snap gets before warming begins Wednesday afternoon. We’ll step up the warmth on Thursday. Then another cold front on Friday will bring some reinforcing cold air that may mean mid-40s on Saturday morning.

Beyond The 7 Day Forecast

Long-forecast data indicate a high probability of below-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation for the next two weeks. That takes us to the middle of October.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.