Additional guidelines in place for MPSD athletic events

Meridian Public School District has new guidelines for all athletic events beginning with the Wildcats' first home football game Oct. 2.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District has new guidelines for all athletic events beginning with the Wildcats' first home football game Oct. 2.

Walk-through metal detectors will be in place and there will be a ‘no book bag policy’ in effect. Purses, camera bags and diaper bags are permitted.

These guidelines will be in addition to measures announced prior to the beginning of the school year. Masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines must be followed at all MPSD athletic events.

Here’s the full list of 2020-21 Athletic Gameday Guidelines:

MPSD reminds all students ages K-8th will be required to have a parent or guardian with them at district athletic events. Students in grades 9-12 must present an MPSD student ID or other valid photo ID before entering the game.

