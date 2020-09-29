ADPH: More than 2,500 people have died from COVID-19 as over 153K test positive and more than 64K recover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,517 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,378 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 139 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 153,554 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 136,549 being confirmed and 17,005 being probable. There have been 1,119,712 diagnostic tests conducted and 58,235 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Sept. 29.

In the last 14 days, 98,856 people have been tested and 14,034 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 19,938 confirmed positives.

Here is a snapshot of a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 351 12 1589 Sumter 437 19 2544 Marengo 726 20 5377 Pickens 670 14 4965

The health department also reports 64,583 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it has been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 17,091 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 26, there were 753 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.