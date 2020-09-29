Advertisement

An overall dry and cool week is ahead

Tuesday Day Planner(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! A few showers are possible early this morning, mainly before sunrise. We’ll also see a bit of cloud cover in spots this morning, but gradual clearing is expected throughout the day. We’ll call Tuesday partly cloudy overall. Temperatures will only warm into the low-70s this afternoon and it will be breezy with sustained winds of 8-15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust up to 20 mph.

We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper-40s and low-50s. We’ll see lots of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures gradually warm. Morning lows return to the mid-50s on Thursday, and afternoon highs return to the low-80s by Thursday as well. A dry cold front will move through late-Thursday/early-Friday, and this will bring cooler temperatures for Friday and Saturday.

Highs on Friday will drop back into the low-70s. If you didn’t see 40 degree readings Wednesday morning, you are more than likely going to see them Saturday morning. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s. A weak cold front will push through Sunday, and this could bring a few showers. We’ll dry out again by Monday with highs returning to the low-80s.

