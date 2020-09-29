Advertisement

Andy Ogletree returns home before preparing for November's Masters

By Ellie French
Sep. 29, 2020
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been exactly 411 days since Little Rock native Andy Ogletree won the 2019 U.S. Amateur.

He became the first golfer ever from the Magnolia State to win the coveted Havemeyer Trophy.

While winning the U.S. Amateur was a major feat, it was only the beginning of greater things to come for Andy.

“I got to go to the Walker Cup. I was not going to be on that team going into the U.S. Amateur but when I won it, I got on the Walker Cup team," Andy Ogletree said. "I played on the Spirit International Team, I’ve gotten to play three PGA Tour events and then the U.S. Open so four PGA Tour events so it’s been awesome. I’m looking forward to eventually getting this thing going and turning pro.”

After missing out on some of Andy’s tournaments due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions, Jim Ogletree was able to watch his son compete on one of golf’s biggest stages at this month’s U.S. Open.

“It was exciting because he just looks comfortable out there like that’s where he’s supposed to be," Jim Ogletree said. “To stand out there and watch as he’s walking out with Gary Woodland and Shane Lowry, it’s pretty special to look out and be like ‘that’s my kid'".

Andy will soon begin preparation for the Masters in November, which he qualified for with his U.S. Amateur win. He will be paired in the first two rounds of the Masters with reigning champion Tiger Woods.

“He was my idol growing up," Andy Ogletree said. “Me and my brothers had tiger head covers and mock turtlenecks, the whole nine yards."

Andy will get to fulfill a dream he has worked towards since he first picked up a golf club.

“Every kid has that moment on the putting green when they say ‘oh this is to win the Masters’ or ‘this putt is to get into the Masters,'” Andy Ogletree said. "To see a dream come true and to get to play in that tournament is very special and I’m not going to take it for granted.”

Before Andy begins preparing for the Masters, he came back home to Mississippi over the weekend.

He attended his alma mater Union’s football game Friday and celebrated his father’s birthday on Sunday by taking him and his brothers Eric and Colin to Northwood Country Club.

“It’s super fun just to see my family and friends and kind of catch up," Andy Ogletree said. “Even when I’m at home in Atlanta practicing I’m very busy so to come home and kind of just debrief, relax and put my feet up is very nice for me.”

