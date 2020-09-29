City of Meridian Arrest Report September 29, 2020
ARREST REPORT
KAREN WEIR, 2001
911 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
JAMILLIAN BENAMON, 1990
6565 HWY 21 N PRESTON, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
JEMORREO D THOMAS, 1996
1723 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
MARTAVIUS DAVIS, 1997
5404 31ST PL MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TEAIRRA M MAULDIN, 1991
1166 CLARK RD MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
LAURA M LEMON, 1987
191 FISACKERLY RD SUNFLOWER, MS
SHOPLIFTING
TARRIO THOMAS, 1986
312 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHRIS MCGEE, 1983
1111 6TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 29, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:28 AM on September 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a wall.
At 4:51 PM on September 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
