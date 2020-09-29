Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 29, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARREST REPORT

KAREN WEIR, 2001

911 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

JAMILLIAN BENAMON, 1990

6565 HWY 21 N PRESTON, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

JEMORREO D THOMAS, 1996

1723 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

MARTAVIUS DAVIS, 1997

5404 31ST PL MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

TEAIRRA M MAULDIN, 1991

1166 CLARK RD MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

LAURA M LEMON, 1987

191 FISACKERLY RD SUNFLOWER, MS

SHOPLIFTING

TARRIO THOMAS, 1986

312 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CHRIS MCGEE, 1983

1111 6TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 29, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:28 AM on September 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a wall.

At 4:51 PM on September 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

