COVID-19 in Mississippi: 97,638 cases, 2,957 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 97,049. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 589 new cases and 36 new deaths Tuesday.

So far, 2,957 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests done in the state totals 823,185 as of September 27. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 89,737 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 610 48 83 25 Kemper 291 15 39 9 Lauderdale 2077 126 260 73 Neshoba 1597 104 115 37 Newton 778 24 39 8 Wayne 912 21 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

