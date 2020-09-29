Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 97,638 cases, 2,957 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 589 new cases and 36 new deaths Tuesday.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 97,049. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 589 new cases and 36 new deaths Tuesday.

So far, 2,957 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests done in the state totals 823,185 as of September 27. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 89,737 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke610488325
Kemper29115399
Lauderdale207712626073
Neshoba159710411537
Newton77824398
Wayne912215910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

