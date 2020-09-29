Graveside services for Erma Elise “Lisa” Jenkins, 56, of Semmes will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Bogueloosa Cemetery in Needham with Rev. Kevin Luker officiating.

Ms. Jenkins passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home in Semmes. She was born February 25, 1964, in Mobile, Alabama.

Survivors include her brother, Bryant Jenkins, Jr. (Mona); and aunt, Sally Garrett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bryant Jenkins, Sr. and Elouise D. Jenkins.

