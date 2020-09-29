Advertisement

Erma Elise “Lisa” Jenkins

By Letisha Young
Sep. 29, 2020
Graveside services for Erma Elise “Lisa” Jenkins, 56, of Semmes will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Bogueloosa Cemetery in Needham with Rev. Kevin Luker officiating.

Ms. Jenkins passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home in Semmes. She was born February 25, 1964, in Mobile, Alabama.

Survivors include her brother, Bryant Jenkins, Jr. (Mona); and aunt, Sally Garrett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bryant Jenkins, Sr. and Elouise D. Jenkins.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

302 Vanity Fair Avenue

P.O. Box 705

Butler, Alabama 36904

PHONE: 205-45-2515

FAX: 205-459-4850

bumpersfuneralhome@tds.net

