Graveside services for Josephine Nixon Reed, 94, of Coatopa will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 11:30 A.M. at Brewersville Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Smith and Rev. Matt Kelley officiating.

Mrs. Reed passed away at her home on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was born July 4, 1926, in Greene County, Alabama, to Percy Boyd Nixon and Nettie C. Almon Nixon.

She is survived by her children, Jarrel Ann Reed, Donna Reed Morris, Karen Reed Gibson (Jim), and Joseph Milner Reed, Jr. (Charlotte); 9 grandchildren, Heath Morris (Nikki), Sharla Morris Rose (Bob), Jared Morris (Jill), Benjamin Gibson, Michael Gibson (Krystee), James Gibson, Jr. (Storey), Cassie Reed Alllums (Josh), Joseph Reed, III (Elizabeth), and Paul Reed (Taylor); 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Caryl Huck Nixon; and many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy Boyd Nixon and Nettie Almon Nixon; husband, Joseph Milner Reed, Sr.; and her brothers, Percy Colon Nixon (Sarah) and John William Nixon.

The family would like to extend a special thank you for the loving care that was provided to their mother by Marcella Chess, Mary Nell Gulley, and Vera Epes.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law.

Memorials may be made to U.W.A. Fellowship of Christian Athletes, C/O Christian Valley Baptist Church at PO Box 1410, Livingston, Alabama 35470.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

