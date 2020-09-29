Advertisement

Local theatre reopens after closing for pandemic

Canal Place Cinema.
Canal Place Cinema.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Residents are flocking to the Canal Place Cinema in Philadelphia. The theatre re-opened for the first time in nearly 6 months last Friday.

Manager Cheryl Jerrell said movie goers were compliant with the theatre’s guidelines that includes mask mandates and social distancing.

“Most people that came in were excited that we were open, and we were excited to see them,” said Jerrell.

Co-owner Allison Willis said occupancy is limited to 50%. She explains how social distancing is enforced.

“If you’re a party of four and you buy four seats together, you’re going to have the two seats to the left and two seats to the right buffer, and they will not be available,” said Willis. “The row in front of you and behind you will also be unoccupied.”

Willis said enjoying your favorite movie snack won’t be a problem despite the mask mandate.

“We feel like we can do it just as effective as restaurants out there,” said Willis. “Bring your mask, wear it in, sit down {and} take it off.”

Sanitizing stations are placed throughout the theatre and everyone is asked to use designated exits to avoid overcrowding.

Movie goers may purchase their tickets online or in person. Willis says both cash and card payments are accepted.

Click here to visit the Canal Place Cinema website for movies and show dates and times.

