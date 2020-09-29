Advertisement

Memorial service to remember fallen Mississippi firefighters

The Mississippi Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. on the campus of the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Pearl.
The Mississippi Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. on the campus of the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Pearl.(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - Firefighters from across the state will honor their own at the Mississippi Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. on the campus of the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Pearl.

There are 106 names inscribed on the Mississippi Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall, which commemorates those who have served the citizens of Mississippi by giving the ultimate sacrifice.

There are 106 names inscribed on the Mississippi Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall in Pearl.
There are 106 names inscribed on the Mississippi Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall in Pearl.(WLBT)

Firefighters, friends and family from across the state attend this annual event to honor and reflect on the commitment to service that these firefighters gave to their communities and to the people they served.

The public is invited. The MSFA will adhere to CDC and MSFA COVID 19 guidelines and policies.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second arrest made in August armed robbery

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Meridian police have arrested and charged a man in connection with an August 26 armed robbery.

News

Wicker, Kaine sponsor resolution for National Veterans Suicide Prevention Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janae' Hancock
U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Tim Kaine D-Va., introduced bipartisan legislation that would designate National Veterans Suicide Prevention Day.

News

Meridian Little Theatre to kick off new season Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The 88th season of the Meridian Little Theatre will begin on Thursday with the production of the musical ‘Newsies.’ The musical is about the New York Newspaper Boy Strike of 1899.

Health

How to tell if you have COVID-19 or the flu

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tiffany Thompson
Flu season is here, and now with COVID-19, you may find yourself wondering if your fever is from the flu or COVID-19.

Latest News

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,500 people have died from COVID-19 as over 153K test positive and more than 64K recover

Updated: 4 hours ago
As of Sept. 26, there were 753 COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 97,638 cases, 2,957 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 589 new cases and 36 new deaths Tuesday.

State

Sales of Mississippi lottery tickets exceeding expectations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
From November through June, Mississippi Lottery Corporation transferred $70.7 million to the state treasury.

State

Mississippi seeks to dismiss lawsuit on elections amid COVID

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Michael Watson and Attorney General Lynn Fitch are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to remove some limitations from the state’s absentee voting process.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 29th, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Picture Perfect Day and Cooler

Weather

An overall dry and cool week is ahead

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Morning lows may drop into the 40s in spots by Wednesday morning. Lots of sunshine is expected for the rest of the work week.