Memorial service to remember fallen Mississippi firefighters

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - Firefighters from across the state will honor their own at the Mississippi Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. on the campus of the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Pearl.

There are 106 names inscribed on the Mississippi Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall, which commemorates those who have served the citizens of Mississippi by giving the ultimate sacrifice.

There are 106 names inscribed on the Mississippi Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall in Pearl. (WLBT)

Firefighters, friends and family from across the state attend this annual event to honor and reflect on the commitment to service that these firefighters gave to their communities and to the people they served.

The public is invited. The MSFA will adhere to CDC and MSFA COVID 19 guidelines and policies.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.