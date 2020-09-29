Meridian City Council finalizes 2021 budget

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2021 fiscal year budget for the city of Meridian is finally set.

The city council held a special called meeting before Wednesday’s deadline. After months of breaking down funds and crunching numbers, council members and city leaders reviewed and finalized next year’s budget. The final general fund amount came to just over $35.7 million.

Here’s the breakdown:

Police Dept. Fire Dept. Public Works Dept. Parks & Rec. Dept. $9.2 million $7.7 million $7.2 million $2.6 million

On the revenue side, about $13.7 million of the budget is expected to come from sales taxes.

Although the long process has come to an end, not all council members voted yes on the final numbers. Ward 5 Councilman Weston Lindemann voted against the budget.

“A year ago, I presented numbers at a council meeting that showed there was $5 million in excess in the last budget. The annual audit report we received last Tuesday, and we accepted it today, showed that those numbers were spot on, that it was actually a little over $5 million in excess last year. But then we repeat the same mistake again this year as if we learned nothing,” Lindemann said.

“We did not raise taxes this year. I believe the county has increased there assessed values of property, so if you do see some changes on your taxes, it’s because of the assessed values went up," said council president, Kim Houston of Ward 4. "It was not because the city raised taxes. We’re super excited about the possibilities of being able to do more within the community as far as tearing down houses, paving, making sure that we are taking care of the citizens of Meridian and putting your tax dollars to work.”

The 2020 fiscal year ends Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.