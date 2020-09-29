Advertisement

Meridian City Council finalizes 2021 budget

The 2021 fiscal year budget for the city of Meridian is finally set (9/29/20)
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2021 fiscal year budget for the city of Meridian is finally set.

The city council held a special called meeting before Wednesday’s deadline. After months of breaking down funds and crunching numbers, council members and city leaders reviewed and finalized next year’s budget. The final general fund amount came to just over $35.7 million.

Here’s the breakdown:

Police Dept.Fire Dept.Public Works Dept.Parks & Rec. Dept.
$9.2 million$7.7 million$7.2 million$2.6 million

On the revenue side, about $13.7 million of the budget is expected to come from sales taxes.

Although the long process has come to an end, not all council members voted yes on the final numbers. Ward 5 Councilman Weston Lindemann voted against the budget.

“A year ago, I presented numbers at a council meeting that showed there was $5 million in excess in the last budget. The annual audit report we received last Tuesday, and we accepted it today, showed that those numbers were spot on, that it was actually a little over $5 million in excess last year. But then we repeat the same mistake again this year as if we learned nothing,” Lindemann said.

“We did not raise taxes this year. I believe the county has increased there assessed values of property, so if you do see some changes on your taxes, it’s because of the assessed values went up," said council president, Kim Houston of Ward 4. "It was not because the city raised taxes. We’re super excited about the possibilities of being able to do more within the community as far as tearing down houses, paving, making sure that we are taking care of the citizens of Meridian and putting your tax dollars to work.”

The 2020 fiscal year ends Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Meridian Little Theatre to kick off new season Thursday

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The 88th season of the Meridian Little Theatre will begin on Thursday with the production of the musical ‘Newsies.’ The musical is about the New York Newspaper Boy Strike of 1899.

Health

How to tell if you have COVID-19 or the flu

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tiffany Thompson
Flu season is here, and now with COVID-19, you may find yourself wondering if your fever is from the flu or COVID-19.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,500 people have died from COVID-19 as over 153K test positive and more than 64K recover

Updated: 3 hours ago
As of Sept. 26, there were 753 COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 97,638 cases, 2,957 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 589 new cases and 36 new deaths Tuesday.

Latest News

State

Sales of Mississippi lottery tickets exceeding expectations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
From November through June, Mississippi Lottery Corporation transferred $70.7 million to the state treasury.

State

Mississippi seeks to dismiss lawsuit on elections amid COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Michael Watson and Attorney General Lynn Fitch are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to remove some limitations from the state’s absentee voting process.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 29th, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Picture Perfect Day and Cooler

Weather

An overall dry and cool week is ahead

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Morning lows may drop into the 40s in spots by Wednesday morning. Lots of sunshine is expected for the rest of the work week.

News

Couple scammed on routine visit to the doctor

Updated: 19 hours ago
Couple scammed on routine visit to the doctor

News

Relief home to potentially draw COVID patients to Meridian neighborhood

Updated: 19 hours ago
Relief home to potentially draw COVID patients to Meridian neighborhood