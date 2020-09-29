Advertisement

Meridian Little Theatre to kick off new season Thursday

Meridian Little Theatre Set
Meridian Little Theatre Set(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 88th season of the Meridian Little Theatre will begin on Thursday with the production of the musical ‘Newsies.’ The musical is about the New York Newspaper Boy Strike of 1899.

“This theater having been here for 88 years, set the tone for the arts on live productions, and we want to keep that history going," said Sidney Covington, the president of the Board of Directors for the Meridian Little Theatre. "It has been a jewel in the crown of the art community, not only in Lauderdale County, but I think in the southeast; in fact, we’re one of the very few community theaters that still have a live orchestra, and this time it’s no different.”

The musical was originally scheduled for May 2020, but it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say people will feel safe at the event.

“We’ve got everything ready as far as sanitation goes, as far as security goes, and we’ve gotten an okay from the governor’s office with the certain amount that we’re allowed to have in our theater," said Covington. "Tickets are on sale still and can be purchased through the box office. We will not have any reserved seating, instead our guests will come and we will seat them according to the guidelines.”

Rehearsals for the musical have been going on for around 6 weeks. The musical will take place from October 1st to the 6th.

“I think people are ready to get out safely and get back into a normal way of life," Covington said. "Now these actors were cast for this to be presented in May, and so their enthusiasm never waned, they were ready to come no matter what and they’ve been dedicated to do so.”

The theater will host the Sound of Music on December 10 through the 15th. Auditions will be held October 12 and 13. You can find out more information here.

