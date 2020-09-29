Mississippi and Alabama lawmakers share hopes, predictions for first presidential debate

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The first face-to-face debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe is Tuesday night.

Trump and Biden will meet at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. The 90-minute debate will be moderated by Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace. Topics include the coronavirus response, the Supreme Court vacancy, and race and violence in U.S. cities.

Mississippi and Alabama lawmakers say this debate is crucial for voters who are still undecided, especially with early voting in some states.

Republican Congressmen Michael Guest (R-MS) and Steven Palazzo (R-MS) say they are confident President Trump can come out victorious in the first debate. They hope he will tout his record in office.

“I believe that the President is going to remind the American public that he is the American to cut taxes, the President to reduce regulations, the President that rebuilt the economy, he’s the President that stood up to China and he is the law and order candidate,” said Guest.

Guest’s fellow lawmaker agreed.

“Who would not want to support this President and that’s what scares me is there is a radical, fringe group out there that would like to see everything out there that he’s done, along with congressional Republicans overturned,” said Palazzo.

Democratic Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-AL) said she is excited to hear from Biden on the debate stage about his priorities, especially his plan to improve racial disparities. She said the debate will show the former Vice President has what it takes to move the country forward.

“We have a lot to lose, and have lost a lot under this president, and I believe it’s Joe Biden who will fully help us renew the commitment of America to equality and justice for all,” said Sewell.

The political event starts at 8 p.m. Central Time. The next matchup: Vice President Mike Pence and Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris meet at the University of Utah next Wednesday.

There are two more presidential debates before the November 3 election—October 15 and October 22. All start at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

