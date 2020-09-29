Mississippi seeks to dismiss lawsuit on elections amid COVID

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Top officials in Mississippi are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to remove some limitations from the state’s absentee voting process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary of State Michael Watson and Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed court papers Friday.

They responded to voting-rights groups that represent Mississippi residents with health conditions that the plaintiffs contend could make in-person voting risky because of COVID-19.

Watson and Fitch did not deny that the pandemic is causing health risks. But, the two Republicans repeatedly denied plaintiffs' other claims about Mississippi’s absentee voting laws creating unconstitutional burdens for some people.