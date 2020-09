Graveside services for Mr. Joe Spears, Jr. will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Pentecostal Memorial Gardens with Bishop Keith Tisdale officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Spears, 15, of Meridian, who died, Monday, September 28, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital. His viewing will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

