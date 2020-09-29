Advertisement

Wicker, Kaine sponsor resolution for National Veterans Suicide Prevention Day

According to research, military suicides are up as much as 20% compared to this time last year.(WRDW)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Tim Kaine D-Va., members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, introduced bipartisan legislation that would designate September 30th as National Veterans Suicide Prevention Day.

According to research, military suicides are up as much as 20% compared to this time last year. Data released by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense showed an average of almost 20 current or former service members die by suicide each day. Plus, approximately 135 people are affected by each suicide, including family members, friends, and co-workers.

The senators' resolution would highlight the treatable invisible wounds sustained by many service members and recognize the families of veterans who have died by suicide. U.S. Senators Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Jerry Moran, R-Kansas have also co-sponsored the resolution.

“Our nation’s veterans deserve our best care and support, including for their mental health and well-being. On National Veterans Suicide Prevention Day, we will raise awareness of this far too common occurrence and recommit to our goal of reducing suicides among our service members,” Wicker said.

“While we must continue working on ways to address this crisis, we must also take the time to recognize the troops we’ve lost and their families,” said Kaine. “I’m hopeful this bill will bring more necessary attention to this issue and offer support and community to more military families who’ve had to endure the tragedy of a veteran suicide.”

The resolution is supported by the Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors, American Counseling Association, American Group Psychotherapy Association, American Association for Psychoanalysis in Clinical Social Work, National Association of Social Workers, American Art Therapy Association, American Association of Suicidology, Eating Disorders Coalition, The Kennedy Forum, American Psychological Association, National Association for Behavioral Healthcare, American Dance Therapy Association, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness, Anxiety and Depression Association of America, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and the Association for Ambulatory Behavioral Healthcare.

The full text of the resolution can be found here.

