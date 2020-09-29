Advertisement

Nearly 100-million will watch but experts expect few minds to change

By Kyle Midura
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With parts of the country already voting, Tuesday night, the presidential candidates debate each other for the first time. The event is sure to create headlines and drama but academic experts say you shouldn’t expect for it to change minds.

Whether it’s President Ronald Reagan declaring, “there you go again”, in 1984, or Al Gore’s sighs in his debate with President George W. Bush -- debate moments stick in our nation’s collective memory even decades after the race.

But Columbia University Political Science Prof. Robert Erikson said most debate performances – good or bad -- barely register in the polls. “Most people are watching debates to root for their team,” he said, “if your team loses, you’re still going to root for that team, you’re not going to change sides.”

When debates do shift the polls, Erikson said 60 years of data reveal changes are only temporary. But this year, a brief seesaw could carry more weight, as voters drop off ballots early.

“They won’t be waiting until election day when the effect of that debate has subsided,” Erikson said.

The other potential pandemic effect: viewers crave substance during a crisis, according to experts like LSU Communications Professor Ray Pingree.

Debates can offer detail-driven dialogue, not just competing soundbytes. “That’s potentially wonderful, but it’s also, for a citizen, like drinking from a firehose,” Pingree said.

Pingree’s research suggests talking heads and so-called horse-race coverage not only shape voters' views of the ‘winner’, but decreases their faith in politics and what they actually know about the issues.

He said voters may already know how they’re voting – but the media still ought to offer context, and analyze policy rather than strategy.

“The potential of debates is to get everyone thinking about what we should do as a country and not just focusing on politics as a game,” he said.

Experts said while they may not shape how the country votes, relevant debates are critical for our democracy.

We do know the outlines of what will be discussed on-stage tonight.

The topics are:

- The Trump and Biden Records

- The Supreme Court

- Covid-19

- The Economy

- Race and Violence in our Cities

- The Integrity of the Election

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Mississippi seeks to dismiss lawsuit on elections amid COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Michael Watson and Attorney General Lynn Fitch are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to remove some limitations from the state’s absentee voting process.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

State

Miss. physicians, doctors encourage Mississippians to vote ‘NO’ against Initiative 65

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
|
By Justin Dixon
The Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and American Medical Association (AMA) are urging Mississippians to vote “NO” on Initiative Measure No. 65 this November.

State

Campaigning begins for the In God We Trust flag

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT
Think of the In God We Trust flag as the candidate and Mississippi’s business leaders are now working to organize a campaign of sorts.

State

Alabama breaks record on registered voters

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By WSFA Staff
Secretary of State John Merrill says 94 percent of all eligible Alabamians are registered to vote.

Latest News

Politics

Attorney general’s office: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves properly vetoed parts of bills

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The A.G.'s office filed arguments on behalf of the governor in Hinds County Chancery Court, where Reeves is being sued by the two top leaders of the Mississippi House.

Politics

Mississippi legislators to return by early October, says House Speaker

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn says lawmakers will evaluate how the state is spending coronavirus relief money from the federal government.

State

Mississippi Freedom Caucus asks Gov. Reeves to end executive orders, reform current law

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT
|
By Josh Carter
The Mississippi Freedom Caucus is calling on Gov. Tate Reeves to end the executive orders passed during the COVID-19 pandemic and to reform a current state law.

Politics

Absentee voting begins in Mississippi

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|
By Bill Snyder
The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office says there could be a record number of people voting through absentee ballots this year.

Local

Lauderdale County general election sample ballot

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Mississippi voters Nov. 3 will cast ballots for president, a U.S. Senate seat, U.S. House congressional seats, state Supreme Court seats, and in some counties, for election commission and school board races.

State

Miss. Supreme Court denies absentee ballots for COVID concerns

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT
|
By Jacob Gallant
A request for any voter to submit an absentee ballot to avoid public gatherings was denied.