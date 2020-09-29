Advertisement

Second arrest made in August armed robbery

Melvin Thaggard, 25,
Melvin Thaggard, 25,(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have arrested and charged a man in connection with an August 26 armed robbery.

Meridian police said Melvin M. Thaggard Jr, 25, was arrested after being interviewed by detectives about the incident that took place at the Exxon gas station on Highway 19.

Court information indicates Thaggard was reportedly working with an accomplice, Keith Lewis, 47, who lured the clerk outside by asking about dog food. Court information then reveals once the clerk was outside, Lewis allegedly waved at Thaggard that it was clear to commit the robbery.

A police report indicated Thaggard stole cash and other items before hitting the clerk with a gun. The clerk was treated at the scene with an injury to his head and wasn’t transported to the hospital.

Thaggard was charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, attempted murder and kidnapping. His bond is set at $800,000.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Memorial service to remember fallen Mississippi firefighters

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
There are 106 names inscribed on the Mississippi Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall.

News

Wicker, Kaine sponsor resolution for National Veterans Suicide Prevention Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janae' Hancock
U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Tim Kaine D-Va., introduced bipartisan legislation that would designate National Veterans Suicide Prevention Day.

News

Meridian Little Theatre to kick off new season Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The 88th season of the Meridian Little Theatre will begin on Thursday with the production of the musical ‘Newsies.’ The musical is about the New York Newspaper Boy Strike of 1899.

Health

How to tell if you have COVID-19 or the flu

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tiffany Thompson
Flu season is here, and now with COVID-19, you may find yourself wondering if your fever is from the flu or COVID-19.

Latest News

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,500 people have died from COVID-19 as over 153K test positive and more than 64K recover

Updated: 4 hours ago
As of Sept. 26, there were 753 COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 97,638 cases, 2,957 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 589 new cases and 36 new deaths Tuesday.

State

Sales of Mississippi lottery tickets exceeding expectations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
From November through June, Mississippi Lottery Corporation transferred $70.7 million to the state treasury.

State

Mississippi seeks to dismiss lawsuit on elections amid COVID

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Michael Watson and Attorney General Lynn Fitch are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to remove some limitations from the state’s absentee voting process.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 29th, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Picture Perfect Day and Cooler

Weather

An overall dry and cool week is ahead

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Morning lows may drop into the 40s in spots by Wednesday morning. Lots of sunshine is expected for the rest of the work week.