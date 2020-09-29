Memorial services for Titus Michael White will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at First United Pentecostal Church, 129 County Road 151, Quitman, MS with Rev. Corbin Kill officiating.

Titus Michael “Mike” White, age 67, of Quitman, Mississippi passed away Monday, September 28, 2020.

Mike was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was faithful to the Lord and his church, where he served as a board member.

Mike is survived by his children Tami Feld (James), Michael White (Amber), and Aundrea Ratcliff; his mother, Naomi White; his grandchildren, Alexis Feld Yount (Christian), Mariah Feld, Hayden White, Nathaniel White, Sunny White, Maylon White, Austin Clark, Dakota Clark, and Dylan Ratcliff; and one great-grandchild, Ray Anthony Wilson III.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Samuel Titus White; his brothers, Timothy White and Philip White; and his granddaughter, Kayla White.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.robertbarhamffh.com.