Advertisement

7 injured in drive-by shooting at Milwaukee funeral home

There were no fatalities
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Seven people have been shot and wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting outside a Milwaukee funeral home.

Mayor Tom Barrett says there were no fatalities Wednesday, and all of the injured were taken to local hospitals.

Barrett called the shooting “an example of the insanity we’re seeing” with the number of guns on Milwaukee streets.

Cedric Guy, owner of Serenity Funeral Home, said there were about 100 mourners at the funeral home at the time.

They were there for the funeral of Braxton Taylor, the 26-year-old victim of a Sept. 17 shooting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

National

Is that an emu? Giant bird roams around Boston suburb

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.

News

Locals speak out about mask ordinance extension

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Locals speak out about mask ordinance extension in Sumter County, AL.

Community

Local officials react to statewide mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local officials react to the mask mandate being allowed to expire.

Coronavirus

Hospitals feel squeeze as coronavirus spikes in Midwest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. is averaging more than 40,000 new confirmed cases a day.

Latest News

National

Sen. John Thune reacts to first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

GOP lawmakers grill Comey on leadership of Russia probe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Republicans lawmakers on Wednesday confronted former FBI Director James Comey about his oversight of the Trump-Russia investigation during a politically charged hearing that focused attention on problems with a probe that have becoming a rallying cry for supporters of President Donald Trump.

Community

Meridian extends local mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mayor Percy Bland announced that masks will still be required for the city of Meridian until October 31.

National

Rep. Bill Flores reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Rep. Russ Fulcher reacts to the first presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago