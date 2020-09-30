Alabama authorizes several changes related to election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey issued a supplemental State of Emergency related to the administration of the Nov. 3 election.

The governor authorized the following changes, according to Secretary of State John H. Merrill:

The opening of absentee ballots, for tabulation, may begin at 7 a.m. on Election Day.

Student poll worker interns, who were previously unpaid, may now be compensated $50 for working on Election Day. Interested students should sign up online or contact their county probate office in order to become a student poll worker intern

County probate judges can conduct remote training for precinct election officials and poll workers via live or recorded video or telephone call.

“I commend Governor Ivey for making the wise decision to allow for the processing of absentee ballots to begin at 7 a.m. on Election Day. This accommodates the anticipated increase of absentee ballots and ensures that Alabama will continue to provide timely, unofficial election results on election night,” said Secretary of State John H. Merrill.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.