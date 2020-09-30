Chilly mornings complimented by warm afternoon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our Tuesday started with some cool 50s. Our Wednesday could start with some cooler 40s.

This evening will be clear, and we will cool to the upper 50s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 49 degrees. That’s cool enough to need jackets again on the way out the door. We will not need the jackets all day. The day will be beautifully sunny. The high temperature will be near 79 degrees.

This evening won’t be bad to open the windows. Just remember to close them before bed, or you may wake up with a chill that’s hard to shake.

Two more cold fronts will track through Mississippi and Alabama this week. Both cold fronts will be uneventful, but they will both be noticeable in different ways.

The first cold front will pass through our area on Thursday afternoon. What we notice is some slight warming ahead of the cold front - that means a high temperature of 81 degrees on Thursday. Then we will notice the cooling behind the cold front with a low on Friday morning near 50, then a high only in the lower 70s on Friday afternoon. Friday night and Saturday morning will be even colder with a low in the mid-40s.

The second cold front will pass through our area on Sunday. It won’t reinforce the chill as the first cold front will. We will notice an increase in clouds that can bring a few stray showers on Sunday. The sun will return on Monday, and temperatures will gradually step up from Sunday to Monday, then from Monday to Tuesday.

