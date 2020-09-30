City of Meridian Arrest Report September 30, 2020

ARREST REPORT

MIGUEL A LOZANO, 1979

913 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

JOELLEN L JASON, 1986

HOMELESS

PETIT LARCENY

DESHON K LAVERNEZ, 1998

1719 HWY 19N APT 2 MERIDIAN, MS

POSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

SHARON BEEMAN, 1980

3827 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 29, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 6:58 AM on September 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 11:49 AM on September 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.