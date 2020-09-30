City of Meridian Arrest Report September 30, 2020
ARREST REPORT
MIGUEL A LOZANO, 1979
913 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL
JOELLEN L JASON, 1986
HOMELESS
PETIT LARCENY
DESHON K LAVERNEZ, 1998
1719 HWY 19N APT 2 MERIDIAN, MS
POSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
SHARON BEEMAN, 1980
3827 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 29, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:58 AM on September 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 11:49 AM on September 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.