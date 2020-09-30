East Central one day away from start of 2020 JUCO football season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the 2020 junior college football season kicking off five weeks later than normal in Mississippi, it’s no surprise how anxious East Central Community College is to get out on the playing field.

“It feels like it’s been forever since we’ve stepped on a football field," sophomore quarterback Holman Edwards said. "Even though we practice every day you can’t replicate those game situations so I’ve been excited about getting back on the game field.”

The Warriors, who are ranked No. 21 nationally in Street & Smith’s College Football Preview magazine, will open up the season on the road at preseason No. 7 ranked Jones College.

“It will be a tough battle,” sophomore quarterback Deonte Yarbrough said. “They (Jones) have really athletic, tall and fast guys but we’ve got them as well.”

The Warriors are on a three-year losing streak against the Bobcats and fell to them in the final game of the 2019 season 35-13.

This year, Jones will have an entirely different look with only 14 starters returning from last season. The offensive line will feature two freshman rotating at center, while the Bobcats' secondary will be all new faces. Jones will lean heavily on the defensive guys up front to try and shut down East Central’s offense.

The Warriors return both quarterbacks from last season, including starter Holman Edwards, who averaged 109 passing yards per game in 2019.

Edwards is hoping to see a complete effort from the Warriors on Thursday even with the long offseason.

“I’m hoping to see different guys step up. Maybe some that we weren’t expecting to step up and make big plays for us on the offense, defense and special teams," Edwards said. " I hope to see them come out full speed, flying around on the field and just coming out and playing ball.”

Warriors' punter/kicker Robens Beauplan, who averaged 45 yards per punt as a freshman while hitting 9 of 14 field goals and 15 of 18 extra points, is hoping his team can break their three-year losing streak to Jones.

“I believe last year we had an opportunity to win but we just made some mistakes...we learned from it from last year and this year we’re going to make sure we do what we can," Beauplan said. "Everybody’s gotta step up and make sure that we come out with a win.”

Kickoff against the Warriors and Bobcats is set for 7 p.m. in Ellisville.

