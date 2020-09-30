Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss the aftermath of the first presidential debate

2020 Presidential Debate.
2020 Presidential Debate.(Gray)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle is over after the candidates squared off for over an hour-and-a-half Wednesday night. The debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH involved constant interruptions, most of which came from President Donald Trump, and arguments on topics ranging from the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to a vacancy on the Supreme Court.

The debate, hosted by Fox News' Chris Wallace, was the first of three scheduled presidential debates. Some of the other topics of the evening included racism in the United States, law enforcement, and health care.

On numerous occasions, President Donald Trump leveled accusations against Vice President Biden’s son, Hunter, alleging connections to the Russian government. Biden shot back at the president on numerous occasions, calling the president a “clown” and telling him to “shut up.” Biden also called President Trump the worst president in American history.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington are reacting to the first head-to-head between the two. Watch the one-on-one videos below.

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA):

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Mississippi seeks to dismiss lawsuit on elections amid COVID

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Michael Watson and Attorney General Lynn Fitch are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to remove some limitations from the state’s absentee voting process.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

State

Miss. physicians, doctors encourage Mississippians to vote ‘NO’ against Initiative 65

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
|
By Justin Dixon
The Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and American Medical Association (AMA) are urging Mississippians to vote “NO” on Initiative Measure No. 65 this November.

State

Campaigning begins for the In God We Trust flag

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT
Think of the In God We Trust flag as the candidate and Mississippi’s business leaders are now working to organize a campaign of sorts.

State

Alabama breaks record on registered voters

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By WSFA Staff
Secretary of State John Merrill says 94 percent of all eligible Alabamians are registered to vote.

Latest News

Politics

Attorney general’s office: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves properly vetoed parts of bills

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The A.G.'s office filed arguments on behalf of the governor in Hinds County Chancery Court, where Reeves is being sued by the two top leaders of the Mississippi House.

Politics

Mississippi legislators to return by early October, says House Speaker

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn says lawmakers will evaluate how the state is spending coronavirus relief money from the federal government.

State

Mississippi Freedom Caucus asks Gov. Reeves to end executive orders, reform current law

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT
|
By Josh Carter
The Mississippi Freedom Caucus is calling on Gov. Tate Reeves to end the executive orders passed during the COVID-19 pandemic and to reform a current state law.

Politics

Absentee voting begins in Mississippi

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|
By Bill Snyder
The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office says there could be a record number of people voting through absentee ballots this year.

Local

Lauderdale County general election sample ballot

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Mississippi voters Nov. 3 will cast ballots for president, a U.S. Senate seat, U.S. House congressional seats, state Supreme Court seats, and in some counties, for election commission and school board races.

State

Miss. Supreme Court denies absentee ballots for COVID concerns

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT
|
By Jacob Gallant
A request for any voter to submit an absentee ballot to avoid public gatherings was denied.