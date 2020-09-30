Advertisement

Local officials react to statewide mask mandate

Masks
Masks(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hospitals were overwhelmed and cases were on the way up when the Mississippi’s statewide mask mandate was put in place in mid-August. Before that, mask mandates were in place for certain counties with a high per-capita case load.

“Locally we are doing great with numbers. Over the past two weeks we have been averaging about 11 cases a day,” LEMA director Odie Barrett said.

As of Sept. 30 Lauderdale County has 108 confirmed COVID patients.

“We can see the end of this coming. We do still need to continue to watch what we do, watch how we do it and watch who we do activities with,” Barrett said.

Mayor Percy Bland said he worries about the coming months. With in-person schooling and cooler weather, Bland decided to continue Meridian’s mandate through October.

“The biggest thing is trying to do all you can to limit exposure and deal with personal behavior,” Bland explained. “When you release the mask mandate people will become comfortable doing things that we shouldn’t be comfortable doing at this time.”

Bland says he agrees with Gov. Reeves allowing up to 50 percent capacity at sporting events like high school football games.

“I think as long as people are socially distanced and wearing a mask that it won’t be an issue, especially at footballs with big stadiums and big areas,” Bland said.

Barrett believes wearing a mask is a good idea and that it all comes down to individual decisions.

“We just need to continue that personal responsibility to keep those numbers down. Hopefully it won’t be long until we have some normalcy here in Lauderdale,” Barrett said.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Meridian extends local mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mayor Percy Bland announced that masks will still be required for the city of Meridian until October 31.

News

First Responders: Hannah Gardner

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
In our latest First Responders we travel to the Martin Volunteer Fire Department to meet Hannah Gardner.

Local

Have you completed the Census? Sumter County stresses why it’s important

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Sumter County leaders point out that the information collected determines the amount of federal funding for important programs.

News

Annual Household Hazardous Waste Day this Saturday

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT
|
By Intisar Faulkner
Annual Household Hazardous Waste Day this Saturday in Meridian at 3 locations.

Latest News

News

Postal Service mailer causes confusion among local voters

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
A recent mailer from the United States Postal Service is causing confusion among local voters.

Local

Local talent, Jamal Roberts, honored at council meeting

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
The Meridian City Council honored a local artist at this week’s meeting. Jamal Roberts was given a certificate of recognition for his recent performances on BET’s ‘Sunday’s Best.’

Community

New timeline given for Threefoot Marriott project

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
The scheduled completion date for the new Threefoot Marriott has been pushed back, but not by much.

News

Salvation Army of Meridian on standby to help Sally victims

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
|
By Intisar Faulkner
After Hurricane Sally makes landfall, the Salvation Army of Meridian is on standby to help storm victims.

News

Meridian lost one of its bravest four years ago

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
It has been four years since Eric Gustafson died responding to a 911 call.

Local

First responders honored with lunch

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT
It was a special day for first responders as they were honored with lunch at Stephen’s Funeral Home.