Local officials react to statewide mask mandate

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hospitals were overwhelmed and cases were on the way up when the Mississippi’s statewide mask mandate was put in place in mid-August. Before that, mask mandates were in place for certain counties with a high per-capita case load.

“Locally we are doing great with numbers. Over the past two weeks we have been averaging about 11 cases a day,” LEMA director Odie Barrett said.

As of Sept. 30 Lauderdale County has 108 confirmed COVID patients.

“We can see the end of this coming. We do still need to continue to watch what we do, watch how we do it and watch who we do activities with,” Barrett said.

Mayor Percy Bland said he worries about the coming months. With in-person schooling and cooler weather, Bland decided to continue Meridian’s mandate through October.

“The biggest thing is trying to do all you can to limit exposure and deal with personal behavior,” Bland explained. “When you release the mask mandate people will become comfortable doing things that we shouldn’t be comfortable doing at this time.”

Bland says he agrees with Gov. Reeves allowing up to 50 percent capacity at sporting events like high school football games.

“I think as long as people are socially distanced and wearing a mask that it won’t be an issue, especially at footballs with big stadiums and big areas,” Bland said.

Barrett believes wearing a mask is a good idea and that it all comes down to individual decisions.

“We just need to continue that personal responsibility to keep those numbers down. Hopefully it won’t be long until we have some normalcy here in Lauderdale,” Barrett said.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.