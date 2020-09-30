Advertisement

Locals speak out about mask ordinance extension

Locals speak out about mask ordinance extension in Sumter County, AL.
Locals speak out about mask ordinance extension in Sumter County, AL.(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, AL. (WTOK) - Ivey’s announcement includes the requirement for masks in schools. The major change is for hospitals and nursing homes. Patients or residents are now able to be visited by one caregiver or visitor at a time. The governor said the added 5 weeks will continue fighting the spread of coronavirus. We asked Sumter County residents what they think about it.

“I’m glad she did. I don’t care if she extends it to December. To me the mask is healthy. It saves lives. This coronavirus is out there and people are not taking it seriously,” said Sumter County resident Morgan Adams.

“It is part of everyday wear. Wearing a mask for another 5 weeks? Why not, let’s knock it out so we can get back to normal,” said Sumter County resident James Sturdivant.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said only 6 out of 67-counties are in hot zones for the virus right now. He attributes that to the wearing of masks.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Local officials react to statewide mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local officials react to the mask mandate being allowed to expire.

Community

Meridian extends local mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mayor Percy Bland announced that masks will still be required for the city of Meridian until October 31.

State

Alabama authorizes several changes related to election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSFA Staff
The opening of absentee ballots, for tabulation, may begin at 7 a.m. on Election Day.

State

Alabama Nursing Home Association shares plan for indoor family visits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
Alabama nursing homes can resume indoor visitation on a limited basis and continue outdoor visitation because of a change in guidance.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Reeves lifting statewide mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
A new, less restrictive order will be in effect until Nov. 11.

News

Teachers and staff surprised with roses at Southeast Elementary

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Dwayne Davis with the Bridge Builders of Meridian presented the flowers.

News

Mental health crisis becomes the ‘Shadowed Pandemic’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
Mental health crisis increases during pandemic

State

Univ. of Alabama cancels Spring Break, extends Winter Break

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The University of Alabama has canceled Spring Break and extended Winter Break.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 98,190 cases, 2,969 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 552 new cases and 12 new deaths Wednesday.

State

Alabama governor extends Safer at Home order

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Safer at Home order has been extended for another 5 weeks.