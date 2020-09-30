Locals speak out about mask ordinance extension

SUMTER COUNTY, AL. (WTOK) - Ivey’s announcement includes the requirement for masks in schools. The major change is for hospitals and nursing homes. Patients or residents are now able to be visited by one caregiver or visitor at a time. The governor said the added 5 weeks will continue fighting the spread of coronavirus. We asked Sumter County residents what they think about it.

“I’m glad she did. I don’t care if she extends it to December. To me the mask is healthy. It saves lives. This coronavirus is out there and people are not taking it seriously,” said Sumter County resident Morgan Adams.

“It is part of everyday wear. Wearing a mask for another 5 weeks? Why not, let’s knock it out so we can get back to normal,” said Sumter County resident James Sturdivant.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said only 6 out of 67-counties are in hot zones for the virus right now. He attributes that to the wearing of masks.

