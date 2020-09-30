Mental health crisis becomes the ‘Shadowed Pandemic’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The mental health crisis in the U.S. is serious. From the virus, to social injustice, to political mayhem it’s been a year of painful images and painful realizations.

Doctors say mental health problems have increased drastically this year

“Previously, the prevalence rate for mental health and or substance abuse, was about 19 percent of the population. I can sit here and try to tease out all of those stats, but the reality is, it’s about doubled.” says Dr. Lin Hogan, Clinical Therapist for WEEMS Community Mental Health.

Dr. Hogan says COVID has caused higher amounts of stress for those who have never experienced issues and has heightened it for those with PTSD or anxiety disorders.

“COVID is causing a lot of these what we call shadowed pandemics where there’s increase of stress related to job insecurity or the loss of job, increases in domestic violence,” says Hogan.

And young people seem to be the most effected

According to the CDC, 75 percent of those from 18 to 24-years old reported adverse mental health symptoms and in Mississippi, suicide is the third leading cause of death for young people ages 10 to 24.

Even wearing masks can be triggering for some.

“Because of what we’re seeing socially, there’s what we call a psycho-social factor associated with the effect that it’s having on people’s psychological well-being,” says Hogan.

Medical Director Dr. Tim Arnold with Alliance Mental Health says these kinds of triggers can lead to substance abuse or relapsing.

“About half the people that have a mental health issue have a substance abuse issue, and about half the people who have a substance abuse issue have a serious underlying mental health issue,” says Arnold.

However, he says there is also a spike in people reaching out for help, especially with the availability of tele-health services.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) reported a 60 to 80 percent increase in calls within the past six months.

“We want to encourage people to feel comfortable making that phone call. Because most people who call aren’t sure about what they need and that’s part of the service, it’s part of what mental health people do, is help you decide what you need as your next step.”

