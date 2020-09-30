Meridian extends local mask mandate

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Despite the statewide mask mandate being allowed to expire, the city of Meridian is extending its mandate.

Mayor Percy Bland announced that masks will still be required in public places, stores and other businesses in the city of Meridian until October 31. He said face coverings have helped curb the spread of the virus and wants that trend to continue.

“We know that just because it’s Sept. 30 or Oct. 1, this COVID illness is not ending. We know we will be having more activity because we are sending our children back to school in a more day-to-day capacity,” Bland said. “We think this is in the best interest of our citizens to keep the mask mandate in place over the next 31 days.”

Bland said the city will evaluate the situation toward the end of October. The city is also working on safety plans for October events such as the Candy Crawl and Halloween.

Read the entire order below:

