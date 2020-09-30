State leaders discuss presidential debate

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newscenter 11 spoke with state leaders who shared their opinions about tonight’s presidential debate.

District 83 Democratic Representative Charles Young, Jr. and District 31 Republican Senator Tyler McCaughn tuned in. Both leaders commented on the frequent interruptions that caused the moderator to jump in and re-direct the debate several times.

“He’s not having an opportunity to be a moderator, he’s gotten overrun,” said Young. “We’re seeing the epitome of disrespect.”

The candidates discussed several topics including COVID, the U.S. Supreme Court and voting.

McCaughn said it’s critical that the candidates are able to discuss important topics like these without frequent interruption.

“It’s very important that we’re able to actually hear what the candidates are saying and what their positions are on these important issues. This is a monumental election,” said McCaughn.

The Vice-Presidential debate will be next week on October 7. The next presidential debate will happen in about two weeks on October 15.

