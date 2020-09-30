Advertisement

Teachers and staff surprised with roses at Southeast Elementary

Southeast Lauderdale Elementary Roses
Southeast Lauderdale Elementary Roses(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Teachers and staff were surprised with roses at Southeast Lauderdale Elementary School Wednesday morning. Dwayne Davis with the Bridge Builders of Meridian presented the flowers.

“So what we’re trying to do is take time out to show them that we do care about their situation, and their well-being also in taking care of the kids over here at Southeast Elementary School,” Davis said.

The group usually surprises two teachers, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, Southeast Elementary School Principal Ryan Powell felt like the whole staff had to be recognized.

“We have been through so much this last month. Most people know that we had to shut down because of COVID and go virtual, and our staff was ready, our staff was able to perform and help all of our students go through the two weeks of shutdown," Powell said. "So we are so excited to have Mr. Davis recognize all of our faculty on this project that he puts forth, and it’s such a wonderful thing.”

The Bridge Builders of Meridian bought around 24 roses, while Powell took care of the rest.

“I know that this is a hard time with the COVID and everything, especially with the schools, that we take time out to dedicate this time to show our appreciation," Davis said. "But we’re doing it a little different this time, the principal had this wonderful idea of showing appreciation to all of the teachers and the administration here at the school at Southeast Elementary, which I think is a blessed thing.”

