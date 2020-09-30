Advertisement

Troy, South Alabama football game postponed because of COVID-19

The Trojans won't be able to play on Saturday due to COVID-19 on the South Alabama Jaguars football team
The Trojans won't be able to play on Saturday due to COVID-19 on the South Alabama Jaguars football team(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy and South Alabama have agreed to postpone their scheduled football game that was set for Saturday because of COVID-19.

The teams came to an agreement not to meet for the “Battle of the Belt” as South Alabama pauses its football workouts.

“We are obviously disappointed for our team but certainly respect this decision,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “This is a tremendous rivalry game for both teams and fan bases, and I appreciate South Alabama Athletics Director Joel Erdmann and the Sun Belt Conference for their open lines of communication during this process.”

The game has not been canceled at this point. The teams are working with the Sun Belt Conference to find a possible date later in the season for the Trojans and Jaguars to reschedule.

Troy’s next scheduled game is its home opener, set for Oct. 10 against Texas State. Kickoff for that game is set for 11 a.m. with an ESPN2 broadcast planned.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

East Central one day away from start of 2020 JUCO football season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
The No. 21 Warriors will look to snap a three-year losing streak against No. 7 Jones

Sports

Sports 6PM - September 29, 2020

Updated: 19 hours ago
Sports 6PM - September 29, 2020

Local

Additional guidelines in place for MPSD athletic events

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Meridian Public School District has new guidelines for all athletic events beginning with the Wildcats' first home football game Oct. 2.

Sports

Andy Ogletree returns home before preparing for November’s Masters

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:05 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
Ogletree will play the first two rounds of the Masters with Tiger Woods

Latest News

Sports

Andy Ogletree returns home before preparing for November’s Masters

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:59 PM CDT
Andy Ogletree returns home before preparing for November’s Masters

Sports

Sports 10PM - September 28, 2020

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT
Sports 10PM - September 28, 2020

Sports

Costello Tabbed SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT
|
By MSU Athletics
The Mississippi State quarterback threw for 623 yards in the Bulldogs' win over LSU

Sports

Sideline View by Dale McKee

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT
|
By Guest Author Dale McKee
Waynesboro native Dale McKee gives his weekly "Sideline View" report

Sports

State Games Pumpkin Run is being revamped

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT
|
By Travis Pettis
The State Games Pumpkin Run will be held on October 17 at Bonita Lakes.

Sports

Pumpkin Run

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
Pumpkin Run