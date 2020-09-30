Troy, South Alabama football game postponed because of COVID-19

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy and South Alabama have agreed to postpone their scheduled football game that was set for Saturday because of COVID-19.

The teams came to an agreement not to meet for the “Battle of the Belt” as South Alabama pauses its football workouts.

“We are obviously disappointed for our team but certainly respect this decision,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “This is a tremendous rivalry game for both teams and fan bases, and I appreciate South Alabama Athletics Director Joel Erdmann and the Sun Belt Conference for their open lines of communication during this process.”

The game has not been canceled at this point. The teams are working with the Sun Belt Conference to find a possible date later in the season for the Trojans and Jaguars to reschedule.

Troy’s next scheduled game is its home opener, set for Oct. 10 against Texas State. Kickoff for that game is set for 11 a.m. with an ESPN2 broadcast planned.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.