Univ. of Alabama cancels Spring Break, extends Winter Break

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama has canceled Spring Break in an effort to control the risks of spreading COVID-19.

And classes will start Wednesday, Jan. 13, a week later than previously scheduled, extending Winter Break to provide 12 days between New Year’s Day and initial classroom meetings.

UA will continue in-person instruction and provide on-campus residence for the 2021 Spring Semester.

The last day for students to add/drop classes without a "W" is Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Classes will be canceled on Monday, March 15 as a wellness/study day mid-semester.

Other important dates for Spring 2021:

Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday (UA closed) – Jan. 18

Honors Week – April 5-April 9

Honors Day – April 9

Final Exams – April 26-30

Commencement – April 30-May 1

The established public health policies will continue to be in effect, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

The majority of classes will have an in-person component and online options.

The spring semester will proceed in accordance with UA’s return plan, which aligns with the UA System Comprehensive Health and Safety Plan.

