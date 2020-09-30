WATCH: Gov. Reeves’ news conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that his statewide mask mandate will expire at 5 p.m.

Reeves said actions of the public in complying with the mask order over the past few weeks have made a big difference in limiting spread of coronavirus.

“We fought that summer wave without shutting down our businesses,” said the governor. “We took a lot of heat for that. We cannot allow our system to collapse and we should not use the heavy hand of government more than we have to."

Wednesday at 5 p.m. the current executive order and mask mandate will expire. A new one keeps some limits on social gatherings and bars and outdoor events. There will still be mask requirements at schools.

